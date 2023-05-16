Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $15.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Trading Down 0.3 %

DAN opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.37. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01.

Dana Announces Dividend

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.84%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Towle & Co grew its position in shares of Dana by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,649,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 319,830 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dana by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.