Daniel G. Welch Sells 1,864 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $372,837.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of SGEN stock traded down $11.91 on Tuesday, hitting $187.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,195,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,028. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 0.54.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.
