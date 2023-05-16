Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.16. 1,578,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

