Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Down 10.9% in April

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 30,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datasea

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datasea Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of DTSS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 35,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.24. Datasea has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.43.

About Datasea

Datasea ( NASDAQ:DTSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 66.86% and a negative return on equity of 489.83%.

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

