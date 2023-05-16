DCC plc (LON:DCC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 127.17

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 127.17 ($1.59) per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $60.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DCC Stock Performance

LON DCC opened at GBX 4,756 ($59.58) on Tuesday. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,986 ($49.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,508 ($81.52). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,658.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,534.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,414.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,012.50 ($75.32).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

