Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.19%.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DPSI opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

(Get Rating)

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an integrator of mobility and wireless systems for business organizations. The company was founded on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.