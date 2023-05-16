Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cormark dropped their target price on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.91.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Definity Financial stock opened at C$36.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.14. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$30.90 and a 52 week high of C$40.95. The stock has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.