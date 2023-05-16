DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.44 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $249.23 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.06 or 0.00343511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012875 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 95.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

