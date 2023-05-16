Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.50

Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 5408535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on shares of Deltic Energy in a report on Monday, April 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other Deltic Energy news, insider Peter William Nicol acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,579.86). In other news, insider Sarah McLeod purchased 282,581 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,651.62 ($7,079.57). Insiders own 33.38% of the company's stock.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020. Deltic Energy Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

