Detalus Advisors LLC Buys 51 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Cigna Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.17.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.70. 701,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,569. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.60 and its 200-day moving average is $295.48. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

