Detalus Advisors LLC Buys 552 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

PG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.61. 2,147,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,412,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

