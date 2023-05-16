Detalus Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.84. 1,033,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,600. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.72. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.33 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.