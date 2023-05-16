Detalus Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Detalus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period.

Shares of FTF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 48,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,264. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

