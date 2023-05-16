Detalus Advisors LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.2% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VIG traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.58. The company had a trading volume of 250,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,292. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $160.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.