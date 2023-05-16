Detalus Advisors LLC Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,298. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $216.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

