Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases 57,735 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 807.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,735 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises 1.5% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of XT stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.37. 64,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

