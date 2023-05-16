Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Detalus Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 182,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 108,443 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 118,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 70,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,333. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $837.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

