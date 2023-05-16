Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 670 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.02. 9,730,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,308,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

