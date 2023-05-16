Detalus Advisors LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,327,000 after acquiring an additional 237,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,464,000 after acquiring an additional 294,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.63. 701,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,347. The firm has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.53 and a 200 day moving average of $98.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

