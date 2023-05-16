Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on May 22nd

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3237 per share by the bank on Monday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. 361,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,562,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.57.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
