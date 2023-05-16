Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on May 22nd

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3237 per share by the bank on Monday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. 361,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,562,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 54,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at $191,000. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.