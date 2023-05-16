DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Short Interest Up 5.4% in April

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,730,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 12,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,823.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,823.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,427,189.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,433,574 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get DexCom alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 452,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after purchasing an additional 50,520 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DexCom by 220.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,514,000 after acquiring an additional 334,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.61. 1,331,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.87 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $126.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.46.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.