DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Raised by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 145.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

Insider Activity

DexCom Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,429.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,429.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,433,574. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.46. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $126.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 170.87 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.