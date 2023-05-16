dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.01 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003740 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $32.01 million and approximately $5,808.28 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00330046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018841 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,608,407 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99069764 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,751.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

