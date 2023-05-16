DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

DHT has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years. DHT has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DHT to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

NYSE DHT opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. DHT has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of -0.19.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DHT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,473,000 after acquiring an additional 522,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 545,424 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 8,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,873,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,869,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 51.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,059,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

