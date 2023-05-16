Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.58) to GBX 2,750 ($34.45) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.13) to GBX 4,500 ($56.37) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo stock opened at $179.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.26.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

