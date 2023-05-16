Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $8.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

