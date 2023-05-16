Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Update

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Activity at Digi International

In related news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Digi International news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Digi International Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digi International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,174,000 after purchasing an additional 37,408 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Digi International by 31.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 31.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Digi International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $32.28. 237,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. Digi International has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

See Also

