Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

DLR opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

