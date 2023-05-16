Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

DDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.50.

Dillard’s Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DDS stock opened at $291.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.79. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.89. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $5.65. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 54.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 33.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Dillard’s by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

