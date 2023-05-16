Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Position Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Diodes worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Diodes
In other news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $716,333.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,590 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Diodes Price Performance
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.
Diodes Profile
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
Featured Articles
