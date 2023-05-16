Diploma PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 16.50 (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Diploma Trading Up 0.8 %

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,920 ($36.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of £3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,847.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,090 ($26.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,022 ($37.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,707.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,763.41.

Get Diploma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.57) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.35) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,908.57 ($36.43).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.