Diploma’s (DPLM) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.35) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.57) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.93) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diploma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,944.29 ($36.88).

Diploma Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DPLM stock traded up GBX 28 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,926 ($36.65). 75,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,796. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,090 ($26.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,022 ($37.86). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,707.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,763.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The stock has a market cap of £3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,855.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

