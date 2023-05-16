Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of IRON stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. Disc Medicine Opco has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.22.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine Opco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.
Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
