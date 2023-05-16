DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $7.00. DISH Network shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 2,458,075 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director James Defranco purchased 1,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $15,718,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,567,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,673,412.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,317,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 66.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,094 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 822,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 519,222 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 221,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 147,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

