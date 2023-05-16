Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 1.9% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $25,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 333.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $219,905,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $217,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 256.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after purchasing an additional 596,393 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 513,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,397,000 after buying an additional 268,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG traded down $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $214.69. 508,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.31. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

