DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DV. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. 561,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,223. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $42,039.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 14,375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $380,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,464 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $42,039.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,755,461 shares of company stock valued at $762,241,332 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,049,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,611,000 after purchasing an additional 101,906 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

