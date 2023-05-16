Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.52

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 1052315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 149.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

