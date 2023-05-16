Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.52

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 1052315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.
Douglas Emmett Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
