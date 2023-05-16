DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Down 5.9%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 176,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 389,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23.

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.2212 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 115.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at $62,000.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.