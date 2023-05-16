Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 168,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.3 days.

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRUNF traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0921 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

