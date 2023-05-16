DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 718.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,940 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.17% of DTE Energy worth $37,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,910,000 after acquiring an additional 605,522 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,268,000 after acquiring an additional 577,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,570,000 after acquiring an additional 372,903 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

DTE stock opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

