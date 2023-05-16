DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in April

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DTS Stock Performance
DTSOF stock remained flat at $21.55 during trading on Monday. DTS has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55.
About DTS
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTS (DTSOF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for DTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.