Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Gap Down to $48.42

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.42, but opened at $42.00. Ducommun shares last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 415,027 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Ducommun Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $188.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 394,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

