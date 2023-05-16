Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.73.

Several research analysts have commented on BROS shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 63.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $232,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 29.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 4.0 %

BROS stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -386.57 and a beta of 2.65.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $201.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.73 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

