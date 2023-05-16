DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) & HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Financial Survey

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DXC Technology and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 1 4 5 0 2.40 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

DXC Technology currently has a consensus target price of $33.45, indicating a potential upside of 43.40%. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 103.64%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

89.2% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

DXC Technology has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 3.57, meaning that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DXC Technology and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $14.85 billion 0.36 $718.00 million $2.94 7.94 HIVE Blockchain Technologies $137.95 million 1.90 $79.62 million ($3.04) -1.02

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Blockchain Technologies. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 4.84% 15.44% 4.19% HIVE Blockchain Technologies -181.09% -61.81% -50.79%

Summary

DXC Technology beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

