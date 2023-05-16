Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

NYSE:DX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. 1,100,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $583.35 million, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.17. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $17.06.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Dynex Capital

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -458.82%.

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,458.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 95.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.