Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 111.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.86. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

