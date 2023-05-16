Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EICGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Eagle Point Income Trading Down 0.2 %

EIC opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EICGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Income

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the first quarter worth $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

