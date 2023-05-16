Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Eagle Point Income Trading Down 0.2 %

EIC opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the first quarter worth $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

