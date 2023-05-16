EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 350 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,455,000 after purchasing an additional 173,366 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,879,000 after acquiring an additional 89,254 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,978 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in American International Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,751,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,552,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.91. 1,127,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

