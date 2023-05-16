EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 1,358 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MicroStrategy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $4.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.70. The company had a trading volume of 234,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.87. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $132.56 and a one year high of $361.97.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

