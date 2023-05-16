EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,750,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,107,000 after buying an additional 752,677 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 138.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,046,000 after buying an additional 713,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,825,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $81.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,053. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average is $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

